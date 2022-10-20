Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 563,580 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $27,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.20. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.