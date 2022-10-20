Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.53% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 2.8 %

TRHC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,976. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

