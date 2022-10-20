Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 16,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

