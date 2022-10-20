Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $15,517,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $8,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,070. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

