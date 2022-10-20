PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00023053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $625.33 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 335,680,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,399,545 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.