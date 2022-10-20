Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 28,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

