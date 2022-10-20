PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

