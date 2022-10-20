Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $12.54 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $232,536.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,042.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00113596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00744439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00556849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00245974 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,367,393 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

