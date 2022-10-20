Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

