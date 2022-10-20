Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0.3%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

