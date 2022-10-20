Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,150 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $79,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

OTIS opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

