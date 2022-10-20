Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 7th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

