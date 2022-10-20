Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Financial Comparison

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 33.38% 13.84% 1.16% Origin Bancorp 31.83% 14.10% 1.23%

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metropolitan Bank and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $196.98 million 3.54 $59.82 million $7.22 8.84 Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.22 $108.55 million $4.11 9.99

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Metropolitan Bank. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Origin Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates six banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

