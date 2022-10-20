Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $11.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 380,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,650,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

