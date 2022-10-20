Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,307. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
