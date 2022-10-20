Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $6.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

OPRT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $136.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

