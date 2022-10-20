OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.15. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

