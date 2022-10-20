ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

