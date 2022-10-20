ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
