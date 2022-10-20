Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 4.96.

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Offerpad Solutions

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 878,106 shares in the company, valued at 1,483,999.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.92. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 0.77 and a one year high of 8.80.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.