Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,475,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.21 per share, for a total transaction of $260,511,578.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,383,262.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

