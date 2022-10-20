Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0580

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $291.61 million and approximately $36.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.72 or 0.06755602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00079446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation."

Oasis Network Token Trading

