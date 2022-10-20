NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at KGI Securities

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

NXPI stock opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

