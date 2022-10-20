null (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 190

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on null from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

null Trading Down 0.1 %

IDS stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.37) on Monday. null has a 1-year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.70 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 322.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

null Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

