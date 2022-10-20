Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.