Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 42,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.