Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 5,856 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 181,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

