Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $137.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.36% from the company’s current price.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of SMCI traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.03. 35,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,386. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

