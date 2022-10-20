Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NTRSO)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:NTRSO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,632. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

