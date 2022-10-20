Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.