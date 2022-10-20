Nexum (NEXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $188,894.00

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $188,894.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

