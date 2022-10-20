NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $89.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.30.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.