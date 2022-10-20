NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 152,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

