New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.88. 9,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,696,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,625,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $10,121,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

