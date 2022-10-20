Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 306,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,958 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.50 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

