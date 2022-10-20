Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 4,960 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NBIX stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 832,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

