Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $272.38 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.69.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

About Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 44.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.