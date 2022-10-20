Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36 EPS.
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX opened at $272.38 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.69.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
