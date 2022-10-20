Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 121.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 67.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

