Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $2.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Nerdy Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 16,500 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

