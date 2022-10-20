Neo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.40 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $560.46 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $7.95 or 0.00041154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.57 or 0.27699592 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010819 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.