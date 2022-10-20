Neo Price Hits $7.79 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.79 or 0.00040830 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $549.36 million and $27.68 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
