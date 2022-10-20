Needham & Company LLC Boosts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $13.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Telos stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

