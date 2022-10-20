NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $142.87 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00015096 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $142.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007533 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,328,763 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 813,328,763 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.87127352 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $142,559,846.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

