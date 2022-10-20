National Bankshares Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$57.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.05. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.95 and a 12 month high of C$51.41.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.5533552 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.