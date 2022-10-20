N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.44. N-able shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

N-able Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in N-able by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in N-able by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in N-able by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

