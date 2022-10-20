MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 6%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $868.82 million, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

