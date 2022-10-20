MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.02 and last traded at 2.02. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MustGrow Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get MustGrow Biologics alerts:

MustGrow Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.12.

About MustGrow Biologics

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.