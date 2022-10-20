musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 1,396,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.38 million and a P/E ratio of 990.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Further Reading

