MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 709 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

