MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $371.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

