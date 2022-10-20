MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 919 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

